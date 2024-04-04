Many Die in Kwara Auto Crash

A statement issued by the Public Education Officer , Kwara Command of the FRSC, Olayinka Basambo explained that five injured male adults were rescued and taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

According to the sector public Education Officer , one truck carrying fertilizer and eight passengers wrongfully overtook another vehicle without an adequate view of the road ahead and to avoid colliding with an oncoming truck lost control and collided with another truck carrying tomatoes and went into flames.

The fire has been put out and obstructions cleared to allow free flow of traffic.

The sector commander appeals to drivers to avoid speed, overloading and wrongful overtaking and other acts that may be inimical to their safety.

