Press Release

ZSG Restricts vehicular movement

April 3, 2024
The Zamfara Government has ordered immediate restriction of movement along the state’s boundaries with Katsina and Sokoto states from 7:00p.m to 6:00a.m daily.

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Manir Haidara announced this in a press statement.

Haidara noted that the directive was part of the decision of the State Security Council Meeting, which is aimed at tackling the incessant kidnapping of travelers along the Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua highway.

To this end, all motorists, and travelers are directed to abide by the new order.

According to the statement, security agencies have been directed to monitor the two boundaries and enforce full compliance with the order.

