Sokoto Governor Denies Taking Loan

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has denied taking any local or foreign loan to execute developmental projects for the State.

A statement signed by Press Secretary to the Governor Abubakar Bawa says the Governor made this known while reacting to a BBC Hausa Service report that quoted a report by Debt Management Office (DMO), in which Sokoto was listed among the Northern States that have taken loan to execute developmental projects.

The governor, who expressed dismay over the inclusion of Sokoto State among the Northern States in the loan issue, said his administration has never taken any loan from anybody from within or outside the country.

The governor further said that all the projects he has executed across the length and breadth of the State were funded through the monthly allocation from the federation account or the money realized from the State internally generated revenue.

Share this: Facebook

X

