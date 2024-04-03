Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
News

FG Approves Increase of Electricity Tariff  

April 3, 2024
178 Less than a minute

The Federal Government has approved an upward review of electricity tariff for customers on band ‘A’ nationwide with immediate effect

Under the new tariff, customers on band ‘A’ who enjoy twenty hours of electricity supply daily will now pay 225 naira kilowatts per hour

At a media briefing in Abuja, vice Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Musliu Oseni says customers on band ‘A’ are fifteen percent of the total Electricity customers in the country.

Related Articles

Customers on other bands are not affected by the new tariff.

April 3, 2024
178 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Information Minister Receives CEMESO

March 28, 2024

Speaker Abbas Greets President @ 72

March 28, 2024

Commandant General NSCDC Orders Heavy Deployment of Personnel For Easter

March 28, 2024

Forensic Experts Strategies With EFCC to Fight Corruption

March 28, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »