FG Approves Increase of Electricity Tariff  

The Federal Government has approved an upward review of electricity tariff for customers on band ‘A’ nationwide with immediate effect

Under the new tariff, customers on band ‘A’ who enjoy twenty hours of electricity supply daily will now pay 225 naira kilowatts per hour

At a media briefing in Abuja, vice Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Musliu Oseni says customers on band ‘A’ are fifteen percent of the total Electricity customers in the country.

Customers on other bands are not affected by the new tariff.

