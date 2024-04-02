Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Minor Explosion At A Farmland In Ikeja Cantonment

April 2, 2024
The Nigerian Army has confirmed what it described as minor explosion that occurred within the Army Cantonment in Ikeja, Lagos this Monday 1st of April 2024

In a statement by the Director Army Public Relations Major General ONYEMA NWACHUKWU says the incident occurred on a farmland near the Mammy Market within the Cantonment.

The explosion was suspected to have been triggered by the burning of refuse and other inflammable debris by a farmer, fortunately no casualty was recorded.

The Army assures the public that the situation is under control as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has cordoned off the area for thorough investigation and urge residents in the area not to panic

