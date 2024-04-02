Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

JAMB Uncovers More than 1,600 Fake Results

April 2, 2024
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it uncoveres more than 1,600 fake A’level results during the 2023 Direct Entry registration exercise.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, stated this when he received the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students (NANCES) in his office.

The Board says A’level results verification regime was occasioned by endemic corruption associated with the system and intends to restore the integrity of this component of admission process.

The JAMB boss reveals that out of this figure, 397 were from colleges of education, 453 were university diplomas, while the rest were other A’level certificates.

April 2, 2024
