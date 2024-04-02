Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

House of Reps on Disability Act

April 2, 2024
The House of Representatives says it will monitor compliance with the provisions of the Disability Act as it concerns job recruitment as well as access to public buildings, transportation and healthcare for persons living with disabilities.

Chairman, House Committee on Disability Matters, Bashiru Dawodu Ayinla stated this while briefing National Assembly Correspondents on challenges persons living with disabilities face on daily basis.

He referred to the case of one Adebola Daniel who was denied access to an eatery in Lagos, as one of millions of other unreported cases of discriminatory tendencies against people with disabilities.

He called for collaboration among tiers of government towards promoting a more inclusive society.

April 2, 2024
