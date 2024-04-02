Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

FRSC Corps Marshal Reacts To Kogi State Road Crash

April 2, 2024
Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has directed Kogi State Sector Commander of the Corps to commence a detailed investigation into the multiple road traffic crash that occured on Sunday 31 March, 2024 at Obajana market in Kogi State.

According to him, with the recent collaboration between the Corps, the Nigeria Bar Association as well as State Judiciaries, the drivers responsible for these occurrences will not go scot free, but be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012 and those found guilty will bear the consequences of their actions.
Preliminary reports indicates that the crash involved a total of 4 vehicles comprising of 2 Dangote Trucks, 1 Sharon bus and 1 motor bike.
The crash was caused by brake failure of One of the Truck while on excessive speed and crashed into 3 stationery vehicles including a bus carrying 12 passengers.
The impact of the crash resulted in a fire outbreak that killed the 12 passengers in the bus and the motor bike rider.
The crash involved 15 people comprising of 8 male adults and 3 female adult, 3 male children and 1 female child.

April 2, 2024
