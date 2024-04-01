Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

InternationalPress Release

FG Attend Inauguration Of Senegal’s President-Elect Bassirou Faye

April 1, 2024
President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, for Dakar, Senegal, to attend the inauguration of Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The President’s trip is on the invitation of the Republic of Senegal.

President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, will join other regional leaders to witness the inauguration at Diamniadio Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and other senior government officials.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the inauguration.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

April 1, 2024
