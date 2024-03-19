We Have Stablised Our Relations And Now Bonding – Arase, Egbetokun

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, retired Inspector General of Police this afternoon, Tuesday, March 19th 2024 led the Management team of the Commission to receive the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun who came visiting to the Commission’s Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja with the Management team of the Nigeria Police Force.

Dr. Arase said he has succeeded in stabilising the relationship between the Commission and the Nigeria Police, adding that the two Institutions are now bonding together in the interest of the nation’s internal security.

Dr. Arase noted that there may be problems and frictions but ” it is not insurmountable “. He called on the Management Team of the Police to give the Inspector General, the required support. According to him ” there is a lot to be done, our strategies have to change from time to time and our engagements must be improved”.

The PSC Chairman advised that the legal team of the two Institutions should work as a team to avoid judgments against Police Officers in the line of duty where the Accounts of the Commission are garnished as employers of the Police.

The Inspector General of Police in his brief remarks said the PSC Chairman have inspired the Police Management Team in so many ways. ” As IGP, you impacted postively on us and even till now, we are still learning.

” Thank you for the support, advice and Collaboration since you assumed office. We will remain grateful for that. ” The new cordial relationship between the Commission and the Police has been heartwarming. We need the PSC, we even need them more. We may have issues but we will always sit and resolve them. I look forward to a more robust collaboration and engagements “

Both parties agreed on a regular quarterly meetings to resolve any outstanding issues and work in collaboration in the interest of a better and efficient policing.

Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations

