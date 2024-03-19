Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
Security

Info Min Reacts to Killings

March 19, 2024
60 Less than a minute

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has assured Nigerians that relevant security agencies are at work to unravel and bring to justice killers of military personnel in Okuama community in Delta State.

The Minister appeals for calm from those in the affected community as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, is not overwhelmed with the security situation in parts of the country.

Related Articles

Salihu Gwanara reports that,the Minister also assured that the security agencies are working for the safe return of all kidnapped victims without the payment of ransom.

Security the Minister reassured will continue to occupy its place on the priority list of the Federal Government.

March 19, 2024
60 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Over 6m people displaced by insecurity, disasters in Nigeria–Commission

March 9, 2024

Gov Alia Visits Crisis Site at Gbagir,Ukum LGA

March 9, 2024

Wife of Slain Monarch Regains Freedom in Kwara  

March 6, 2024

NEMA deny looting of its warehouse on Sunday in Abuja

March 4, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »