Info Min Reacts to Killings

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has assured Nigerians that relevant security agencies are at work to unravel and bring to justice killers of military personnel in Okuama community in Delta State.

The Minister appeals for calm from those in the affected community as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, is not overwhelmed with the security situation in parts of the country.

Salihu Gwanara reports that,the Minister also assured that the security agencies are working for the safe return of all kidnapped victims without the payment of ransom.

Security the Minister reassured will continue to occupy its place on the priority list of the Federal Government.

