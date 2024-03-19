Corps Marshal Dauda Biu Condemns Use Of Trailers To Convey Passengers, Steps Up Enforcement/engagement Against Preventable Fatalities On The Roads

In line with the imperatives of cautioning trailers against conveying human beings on top of goods in their vehicles, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has mandated Sector Commanders to strengthen enforcement and advocacy campaigns nationwide. The Corps Marshal stated this while reacting to the avoidable road traffic crash that occured on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway on 18 March, 2024.

The crash which involved a DAF Trailer occured as a result of excessive speed, Overloading and fatigue. This made the driver to loose control of the wheels thereby crashing into a ditch along the route.

Report from the crash also revealed that it occured at exactly 1030HRS and involved a total of 172 people all male adults. Unfortunately, 10 victims were killed while 48 victims were rescued with different degrees of injuries

On the strength of the rising spate of this bad road use behaviour, the Corps Marshal has directed Commanding Officers to commence with immediate effect, result oriented patrol operations, as well as organize adequate Mobile Court operations alone critical corridors.

As at the time of filing in this statement, FRSC rescue team have concluded evacuation of the injured victims to Saint Anthony and Umaru Musa Yar Adua hospitals while the killed passengers were deposited at the morgue of the aforementioned hospitals as well.

Efforts are still ongoing by FRSC Operatives to follow up on the injured victims in the hospitals to ensure they receive necessary medical attention.

Jonas Agwu, mni

Assistant Corps Marshal

