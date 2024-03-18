Tinubu Presents Edo APC Candidate

President Bola Tinubu is expressing early hope from the signs he saw that, the All Progressives Congress, APC is looking good to win the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state.

The president expressed the confidence as he presented his party’s flag to the standard bearer in the September twenty-first election, Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa at the state house.

The president who appreciated the state leadership of the party for their role in resolving the internal crisis leading to the emergence of the candidate and his running mate, believes the coast is now clear for his party to take over the leadership of the state in the coming election.

Share this: Facebook

X

