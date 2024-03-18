Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

SSANU, NASU Make Demands as They Begin Warning Strike

March 18, 2024
For more than one year now, public universities in the country have enjoyed stable academic calendar.

But that seems to give way as the joint action committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Allied Institutions (NASU) begin a seven-day warning strike in the federal and state universities nationwide.

At the University of Abuja, members shut the university gate, confirming withdrawal of services with placards that display some of their demands.

One of the demand is that they should be accorded same considerations given to ASUU as they are also employees of government. They demanded that the withheld 4 months’ salaries of their members in the federal universities and inter-universities centre to be paid as it was done to their academic counterparts.

The unions promised to convene a meeting at the end of seven day warning strike to take major decisions if their demands are not met.

March 18, 2024
