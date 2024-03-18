SGF Assures Youths of Empowerment Programmes  

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, says the federal government is deliberate in harnessing the potential of Nigerian youths towards the socio-economic development of the nation.

The SGF, represented at an event organised by the North-Central All Progressives congress (APC) youth leaders forum in Abuja, explains that youth empowerment is top on the federal government’s priority list and expresses the hope that the present administration’s policies and programmes geared toward youth empowerment in the areas of ICT, small and medium enterprises, as well as the students loan scheme that would soon kick-start, will bring about the desired economic wellbeing for the country.

He urges the youths to support the present administration in addressing the current socio-economic challenges occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

Earlier, the chairman, North-Central APC youth leader, Suleiman Abdullahi, on behalf of the group passed a vote of confidence on the SGF in recognition of his commitment and exemplary leadership for the growth and development of the party within the north-central zone and Nigeria at large.

