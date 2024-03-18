Ondo State Gears Up for governorship Primary Elections.As the political landscape in Ondo state undergoes another phase of democratic engagement and on its way towards electing its next leader, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in its schedule of activities has set aside April 6th to 27th 2024 for political parties to run their primaries.

As the dates draw near, political parties are mobilising and setting the stage for the governorship primary election where the best candidate to represent each party in the November 16 governorship election will emerge.

Ifeoluwa Omosule reports that stakeholders anticipate a transparent and fair electoral process.

Joining me live is Ifeoluwa Omosule from Akure who tells us more about the forthcoming governorship primary election in Ondo State .

