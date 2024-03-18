Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

NASU, SSANU Begin 7-day Warning Strike 

March 18, 2024
For more than one year now, public universities in the country have enjoyed stable academic calender.

But that seems to give way as the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities SSANU and Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and allied institutions NASU begin a seven day srike in the federal and state universities nationwide.

At university of Abuja, members shut the university gate, confirming withdrawal of services with placards that dIsplay some of their demands.
One of them is that they should be accorded same considerations given to ASUU as they are also employees of government.

The unions promised to convene a meeting at the end of seven day warning strike to take major decisions if their demands are not met.

