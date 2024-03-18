NAPTIP Drags Medical Doctors to Court

Four medical practitioners and Alliance Hospital Abuja have been arraigned before the high court of the federal capital territory sitting in Zuba.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the eleven counts charge preferred against them by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The five defendants were arraigned for their alleged involvement in human organ harvesting.

The presiding judge, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya granted bail to the defendants with a warning for them to make themselves available for their trial.

Also, the court ordered them to deposit their travelling documents with the court registrar, while the criminal case has been adjourned to 6th may 2024 for commencement of trial

Share this: Facebook

X

