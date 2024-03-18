Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Defence Ministers on Killing of Military Personnel

March 18, 2024
Ministers of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar and that of State Muhammed Bello have condemned the unprovoked attacks on some military personnel in line of duty at Okuama Community Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State

In a statement the Ministers stress that, a full scale investigation into the dastardly act will be conducted and perpetrators of the barbaric and senseless killings will be brought to justice.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has earlier directed the Chief of Defence Staff, to investigate the incident to ensure the full weight of the law comes down to those responsible for the attack of gallant military personnel on a rescue mission

The Ministers assure Nigerians of continued efforts to provide adequate security to lives and property of Nigerians no matter the level of threats and resistance

March 18, 2024
