Condolence Message to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Nigerian Army

On behalf of Northern Senators we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Chief of Defense Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Nigerian Army and officers and troops of Operation Delta Safe on the tragic loss of personnel who were killed during a peace mission to Okuama Community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday 14th March 2024.

The sacrifices made by our officers and soldiers on behalf of Nigeria shall not be in vain.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you, the families of the fallen heroes, and the entire Armed Forces as we honour the sacrifice and service of our brave personnel.

Senator Abdulaziz Yaradu’a

Chairman, Northern Senators Forum

