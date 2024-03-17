Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Security

Troops Eliminate Terrorists In Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau.

March 17, 2024
Troops of the Nigerian Army have eliminated some terrorists in raid operations conducted in Kaduna and Katsina States

In a statement by the Director Army Public Relations Major General ONYEMA NWACHUKWU says, the troops also foiled a kidnap attempt in a primary school, Plateau State.

Similarly, troops acting on intelligence successfully raided a terrorists’ hideout at Dutsen Kura in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State and eliminated some terrorists, after the exchange of fire.

During the Operations, military woodland camouflage uniforms, ballistic helmet and several weapons were recovered

