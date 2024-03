Sultan of Sokoto and President General Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ordering the reopening of the Nigeria-Niger Republic Borders that were closed down as part of economic sanctions imposed on the Country by the Regional Bloc ECOWAS.

This is while receiving at his Palace, the Area Comptroller Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command, Kamal Mohammed.

Bashir lbrahim Nababa reports

