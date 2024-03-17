Press Release
Speaker Abbas mourns Olubadan
Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade the second.
In a condolence message, the Speaker described Oba Balogun’s exit as a great loss to Ibadanland.
He said the late Olubadan could stabilise the polity and restore peace to Ibadanland during his two-year reign.
Speaker Abbas commiserates with the Balogun family, Olubadan-in-Council, as well as the government and people of Oyo State, praying Allah to grant Oba Balogun Jannatul Firdaus.