NTIC Student to Represent Nigeria in Germany at International Festival of Language and Culture

A student of SS2 in Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Muhabbat Yakubu has been selected to represent Nigeria at the International Festival of Language and Culture (IFLC) holding on 31st May 2024 in Germany.

International Festival of Language and Culture (IFLC) is an annual celebration that showcases the diversity of linguistic talents from across the globe, with the sole vision of uniting nations of the world through universal human values and also promoting inclusiveness. It’s the living embodiment of respect, harmony and peace that can be achieved with the universal language of art, dance and music – colours of the world.

The celebration promotes cultural and linguistic diversity and the values of universal peace, love and friendship through the medium of song and dance.

IFLC started in 2003 in Turkey with students from 17 countries. In 2015, 160 countries took part in the events across the world with more than 2000 participants. Since 2015 IFLC franchise is also held in Australia.

This event provides participating students great opportunities to present aspects of their language and culture with other students from around the world and to local audiences in host countries. Lifelong friendships are gained, with bridges built to promote Islands of Peace.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Managing Director, NTIC, Mr. Fayzullah Bilgin, Muhabbat Yakubu, a talented individual from Nigeria, has been chosen to represent her country at the International Festival of Language and Culture (IFLC) on 31st May 2024 in Germany. This prestigious event brings together participants from various countries to celebrate diversity, cultural exchange, and linguistic harmony.

Bilgin said: “Muhabbat’s selection is a testament to his cultural awareness, linguistic skills, and dedication to promoting unity through language and culture. We wish her good luck!!”

