Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
InternationalNews

NTIC Student to Represent Nigeria in Germany at International Festival of Language and Culture

March 17, 2024
17 1 minute read

NTIC Student to Represent Nigeria in Germany at International Festival of Language and Culture

A student of SS2 in Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), Muhabbat Yakubu has been selected to represent Nigeria at the International Festival of Language and Culture (IFLC) holding on 31st May 2024 in Germany.

International Festival of Language and Culture (IFLC) is an annual celebration that showcases the diversity of linguistic talents from across the globe, with the sole vision of uniting nations of the world through universal human values and also promoting inclusiveness. It’s the living embodiment of respect, harmony and peace that can be achieved with the universal language of art, dance and music – colours of the world.

Related Articles

The celebration promotes cultural and linguistic diversity and the values of universal peace, love and friendship through the medium of song and dance.

IFLC started in 2003 in Turkey with students from 17 countries. In 2015, 160 countries took part in the events across the world with more than 2000 participants. Since 2015 IFLC franchise is also held in Australia.

This event provides participating students great opportunities to present aspects of their language and culture with other students from around the world and to local audiences in host countries. Lifelong friendships are gained, with bridges built to promote Islands of Peace.

According to a statement on Sunday by the Managing Director, NTIC, Mr. Fayzullah Bilgin, Muhabbat Yakubu, a talented individual from Nigeria, has been chosen to represent her country at the International Festival of Language and Culture (IFLC) on 31st May 2024 in Germany. This prestigious event brings together participants from various countries to celebrate diversity, cultural exchange, and linguistic harmony.

Bilgin said: “Muhabbat’s selection is a testament to his cultural awareness, linguistic skills, and dedication to promoting unity through language and culture. We wish her good luck!!”

March 17, 2024
17 1 minute read

Related Articles

NYSC Honours Award Committee Reconstituted

March 13, 2024

SSA to President Tinubu Rolls Out Employment Strategies

March 13, 2024

Nigeria Opens Land And Air Borders With Republic Of Niger, Lifts Other Sanctions

March 13, 2024

Sokoto Governor Launches New Mass Transit Buses

March 12, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »