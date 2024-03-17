EPL: West Ham United v Aston Villa

West Ham United welcome Unai Emery’s Aston Villa to London Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they return to Premier League action, looking to stretch their unbeaten league run to four matches.

Having overturned a one-goal deficit against SC Freiburg to progress to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday, David Moyes’ charges are set to play their fourth game in ten days on 17 March, with kick-off set for 2pm.

The sides last met in October in the reverse fixture at Villa Park, where the hosts prevailed with a comfortable 4-1 victory, though the Hammers were previously unbeaten in the last ten meetings between the sides.

The Irons remain in seventh ahead of Sunday’s clash, while Aston Villa are fourth, currently occupying a UEFA Champions League spot.

