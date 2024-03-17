Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

CAS, NAFOWA Support Widows Of Fallen Heroes

March 17, 2024
The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar says the Nigerian Air Force and the Armed Forces of Nigeria are duty bound to ensure that the contributions of those who paid the supreme price in the defence of the nation are never in vain.

The Air chief said this at the NAF Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) Medical and Humanitarian outreach programme organised for widows of deceased NAF personnel held at NAF Base, Asokoro Abuja.

Calling on well meaning Nigerians to support widows and the vulnerablein society, the Air Chief paid tribute to fallen heroes, giving assurance of continued educational support for children of those who die in active service.

March 17, 2024
