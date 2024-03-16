Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
Domestic

Wike Appoints Chief Of Staff

March 16, 2024
54 1 minute read

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has appointed Mr Chidi Amadi as his his Chief of Staff.

A statement by the Director of Press in the office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye indicates that the appointment is in a bid to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of the Administration.

The new Chief of Staff, the statement adds, has vast experience in public service and had held several strategic political positions including PDP Chairman of Obio /Akpor Local Government Area and Chief of Staff to the Governor of Rivers State.

Related Articles

He is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting the FCT Minister in the formulation and execution of policies and programs aimed at advancing the development agenda of the Administration as well as providing
strategic guidance towards ensuring the smooth functioning of the Minister’s office.

Chidi Amadi will be sworn into office on Monday 18th of March, 2024.

March 16, 2024
54 1 minute read

Related Articles

Group Recommends Special Welfare for Persons Living with Disabilities

February 28, 2024

HYPPADEC Rolls out Intervention Programmes for Communities in Kebbi

February 28, 2024

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu Kick-Starts WASP

February 28, 2024

CDS Frowns at Nigerians Working Against Sovereignty of the Nation

February 28, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »