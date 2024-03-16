Wike Appoints Chief Of Staff

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has appointed Mr Chidi Amadi as his his Chief of Staff.

A statement by the Director of Press in the office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye indicates that the appointment is in a bid to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of the Administration.

The new Chief of Staff, the statement adds, has vast experience in public service and had held several strategic political positions including PDP Chairman of Obio /Akpor Local Government Area and Chief of Staff to the Governor of Rivers State.

He is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting the FCT Minister in the formulation and execution of policies and programs aimed at advancing the development agenda of the Administration as well as providing

strategic guidance towards ensuring the smooth functioning of the Minister’s office.

Chidi Amadi will be sworn into office on Monday 18th of March, 2024.

