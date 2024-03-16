UTSEV Stresses The Significance Of Collaboration With UNIDO

The Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has stressed the importance of partnering with UNIDO to enhance dams for hydropower,agricultural and food production improvements in Nigeria.

This statement was made by the Minister during a courtesy visit by the National Programme Officer of UNIDO, Dr Osu Inya Otu and other members of the Organisation to the Minister today in Abuja.

Professor Utsev highlighted the importance of constructing dams and utilizing them effectively to address the longstanding issue of power shortage and food production.

He noted that on going dams will be completed and already completed ones will be enhanced to boost efforts in hydropower generation, irrigation farming and improved use of irrigation equipment to enhance agricultural productivity.

The Minister underscored the commitment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enhancing various sectors of the economy, particularly in the area of food security. He emphasized Federal Government’s determination to improve hydropower and irrigation farming practices across the country.

He assured UNIDO of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation’s readiness to collaborate and provide technical and infrastructural support for the success of UNIDO’s projects in the water sector.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr Osu Inya Otu, the National Programme Manager of UNIDO, underscored the significance of Water Resources in the production of hydropower and highlighted that UNIDO has been in close collaboration with the Ministry in the areas of poverty alleviation and sustainable development.

He further briefed the Minister on the Organization’s forthcoming project aimed at promoting hydropower in Nigeria. He outlined UNIDO’s plan to establish six hydropower stations across the country to generate electricity for productive use and sought support from the Ministry for the successful implementation of the project.

Present at the courtesy visit were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi, and some Technical Directors.

Funmi Imuetinyan

Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation

