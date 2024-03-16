Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Tinubu Receives Zulum

March 16, 2024
The government of Borno state has commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu for its determination, now to implement the Oransaye report, which seeks to harmonise agencies with similar function for better efficiency.

Governor Babagana Umara-Zulum revealed this after his meeting with president Bola Tinubu at the state house.

However, the governor is appealing to the president to reconsider the recommended merger of the Army University Biu, with the Nigeria Defence Academy.

The governor believes this will negate the initial intention for the creation of the Army University.

