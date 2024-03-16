Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

TCN Inaugurates Additional Transformer In Dan Agundi substation Kano

March 16, 2024
Following the recent fire incident at the Dan Agundi transmission substation Kano, The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN has Inaugurated additional 100MVA power transformer to boost capacity of the substation by 80 megawatts.

A statement by TCN states that the new transformer will provide a vital increase in power supply capability.

Previously, the substation operated three units of 60 MVA capacity transformers, but the recent fire incident damaged one of the transformers with partial effects on another thereby reducing the capacity of the substation.

TCN notes that amidst challenges in gas supply for power generation, leading to low generation output, load allocation to the Dan Agundi Transmission Substation stands at 30 mega watts.

TCN extends its gratitude to all electricity customers affected by the incident for their patience and support, confirming that full supply has been restored.

