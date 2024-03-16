Shettima Engages AANI In National Development Discourse

Vice President Kashim Shettima has acknowledged the commitment to professionalism and excellence of the Alumni Association of the National Institute.

The Vice President acknowledged the association when he received the members at the State House led by the National President Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor.

He assured prompt action on the issues discussed underscoring Nigeria’s significance on the African continent and the importance of collective efforts for national progress.

The Vice President also lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership and pledged to enhance the standard of NIPSS Kuru while addressing resource challenges.

National President of the Association, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor commended the Vice President’s transformational leadership style and outlined AANI’s role as an advocacy platform for policy recommendations and national unity.

He also said the ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Defence to enhance security awareness across the country’s geopolitical zones is yielding results.

The President appealed for the Vice President’s support in maintaining the Institute’s excellence through increased resources and proposed the establishment of a liaison desk at the Vice President’s office to facilitate communication.

