President Tinubu Congratulates Justice Ogwuegbu At 91

March 16, 2024
President Bola Tinubu congratulates former Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Obioma Ogwuegbu on his 91st birthday, on March 16, 2024.

Justice Ogwuegbu’s illustrious career saw him swiftly rise through the ranks, spending five years at the Appeal Court before being elevated to the esteemed position of Supreme Court Justice in Nigeria in February 1992.

In December 1999, he was appointed Justice of the Supreme Court of The Gambia, further expanding his influence and impact across borders.

In commemorating Justice Ogwuegbu’s 91st birthday, President Tinubu salutes the legal luminary whose legacy of integrity and dedication will continue to inspire future generations in the pursuit of justice and the advancement of Nigeria’s legal system.

The President joins family, friends, and colleagues in celebrating a remarkable journey in the legal realm and offers prayers for God’s continued blessings of good health and strength to the esteemed elder statesman.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

March 16, 2024
