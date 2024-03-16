Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Killing Of Military Personnel On Peace Mission.

March 16, 2024
The Defence Headquarters is Investigating the Killing of Soldiers and Officers on Peace Mission at Okuama in Delta State

In a Statement, the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, says the incident took place on 14th of March,2024 when the troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State While on peace mission to Okuama community and were ambushed by some community youths and killed.

The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

The reinforcement team led by the Commanding officer of the battalion was also attacked, leading to the death of the Commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 Soldiers.

The Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the crime.

