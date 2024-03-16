FG Charges Women In Mining To Work As A Team For Economic Growth

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development/Steel Development, Dr Mary Ogbe, has charged the Association of Women in Mining in Nigeria (WIMIN) to build a strong synergy that will uplift Nigerian women, especially the down trodden in order to empower and change their narrative for national development.

Speaking during the inauguration of the National Executives of Women In Mining In Nigeria (WIMIN), held at the Ministry’s Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday, March 14 2024, Dr Ogbe described the body as a bridge builder, which brings together women from across the nation to focus on implementing laudable programmes that will elevate the socio-economic status of women for the betterment of the society.

”Lets turn our differences positively around for the common good of Nigeria, form a formidable force to rescue the downtrodden women. Let us work as a team to lift our women in the sector. When the women is well, the whole nation is equally at peace. I am your member ” the Permanent Secretary added.

Furthermore, she admonished the incoming Executive members to be cautious in decision making for the betterment of women and society at large.

”When you sit down to make decisions, consider how to help the larger society for the betterment of the nation” the Permanent Secretary stated.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman Board of Trustees, Women in Mining in Nigeria, Dr Emeka Okengwu expressed optimism that the Association will bring about positive changes in the country, stressing, the newly elected national executives should brace up to push for policies that would enhance their performance and output through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.

Speaking at the event, the President Women In Mining In Nigeria (WIMIN), Engr Dr Janet Adeyemi, said Women in Mining in Nigeria works for the empowerment of women in the Mining sector not just as a goal, but as a transformative force, enriching individual lives and contributing substantively to the holistic development and prosperity of our communities.

”Our mission is to foster a supportive community that inspires innovation, sustainability, and excellence, driving positive change for women and the mining sector as a whole. Together, we aim to shape a future where women play pivotal roles in shaping the mining landscape , contributing to its growth, and fostering a culture of equality, respect and shared success”, the WIMIN President affirmed.

Elaborating further on the mission of their association , Engr Dr Adeyemi said: ” our programe is rooted in community engagement, research, capacity building, strategic dialogue, advocacy, and campaigns, are built on principles of partnership and a rights-based approach. Through these tools, we strive to break barriers, promote diversity, and ensure equal opportunities for women across all facets of the mining industry”.

To this end, she urged the incoming executives to lead by example; encourage creativity; provide support and encouragement; highlight strengths; show empathy; be positive; celebrate achievements; listen actively; have a “can do” attitude; ignore distractions and be focused to build a sustainable legacy as they embark on this new chapter of leadership in order to lead with distinction and strive for excellence and make a positive impact in the mining sector and the lives of the citizenry.

Delivering her goodwill message at the occasion, the former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, MMSD, Barr. Dame Georgina Ehuria, among other things, harped on the need to empower Women to enable them support their children and families.

She urged the Ministry to support and carry along WIMIN in order to facilitate growth in sector, which also translate to national development.

Among other goodwill messages, the Executive Secretary, NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who was represented by Etareri Dekpe at the inauguration, congratulated every elected member, adding that the leadership is timely as matters of women equity, fairness and justice in the extractive sector is a major and global concern today.

He wished the women in mining a successful inauguration and the newly inaugurated National Executives a progressive, fruitful administration and leadership.

Another highpoint of the occasion was the administering of oath on the newly elected national executives and the presentation of certificates by the Director, Legal Department of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development/Steel Development, Barrister Nwamaka Odili.

The Director Human Resource Management Department Alhaji Mohammed Suleman Kabir mni and Director Artisanal & Small Scale Mining Department Engr. Mohammed Yunnus also graced the occasion, including the Special Adviser to the Hon Minister, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan.

Chinwe Ekwugha (AD)

