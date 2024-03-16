EDSG Steps Up Surveillance, Collaborates With Security Agencies For Safe Release Of Kidnapped Pdp Chair, Aziegbemi

The Edo State Government is on top of the issue of the unfortunate kidnapping of the Chairman of the State’s Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.

A statement by the state commissioner for communication and orientation Chris Nehihsre says Government is working closely with security agencies to ensure his safe release and return to his family.

Government has also increased surveillance and beefed-up security across the State to ensure that those behind the act are brought to justice.

The statement enjoins residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear and to call the State emergency numbers 112 or 739 to report all suspicious persons or activities within their environs.

The state Government is however reassuring its commitment to protecting the lives and property of Edo residents and will spare no resources in ensuring that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

