APC NWC Meets State Chairmen On Party E-Registration

The National Working Committee of the Governing All Progressives Congress APC says, it has concluded necessary arrangements for the smooth take of e-registration of party members

One of the Party’s highest decision making organs was speaking immediately after a closed door session with the thirty six state chapters chairmen of the Party at the national secretariat

The Party affirms that, the e-application platform will afford every registered member to be captured in all stages of implementation of its policies and programmes.

Meanwhile, the Forum of State Chairmen of APC has commended the Tinubu’s Presidency for taken bold steps in managing the economic crisis in the country.

The forum says, the depreciation of naira against the dollar was getting to a stage where subsidy may be required before the intervention of the nation’s economy managers

