HealthNews

Tinubu Approves Setting Up Of Regional Coordinating Centre Of Africa-CDC In Nigeria

March 15, 2024
President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Regional Coordinating Centre (RCC) of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (Africa-CDC) in Nigeria.

President Tinubu is the African Union (AU) Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership.

The President’s approval of the siting of the Centre in Abuja is part of his larger effort to convey Nigeria’s commitment to regional and global health security, while promoting local economic opportunities in the health care delivery value chain and enhancing Nigeria’s and West Africa’s collective capacity to respond promptly to outbreaks which is vital to the overall well-being and stability of the African continent.

The Centre will also bring with it enormous socio-economic benefits in the form of enhancing aggregate national productivity and reversing human capacity drain, even as the ability of indigenous medical professionals and scientists will be bolstered to respond adequately to old, recent, and emerging diseases, not only in Nigeria, but across the continent.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

