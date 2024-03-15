Ribadu Advocates Community Engagement On Counter-Terrorism

The National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu says, Community Engagement Strategy in containing the impact of terrorism in the North East will assist in fostering grounds through reconciliation rehabilitation process

The National Security Adviser was speaking during the launch of EU support for disengagement, review, reintegration and reconciliation where commitments were pushed towards effective coordination for restoration of permanent peace.

The project was part of the Lake Chad region Security Fund financed at a cost of more than two billion euros which is being driven by expertise in the management of Terrorism and other sundry crimes

