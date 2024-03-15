Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Press Release

President Tinubu Mourns Olubadan Of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun

March 15, 2024
President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, with a deep sense of grief.

The President condoles with the family of the Olubadan, the government of Oyo State, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Council, and the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State over this gaping loss.

President Tinubu mourns the Olubadan, yet celebrates his remarkable life of service to his people, the state, and the nation.

“His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, was an exceptional king who used his ancestral stool in the service of humanity. He was compassionate, courageous, and an unrelenting advocate of the pristine ideals of peace, honesty, and unity. His wise counsel will be sorely missed at this time in the life of our country,” the President says.

President Tinubu urges all who are in mourning to find solace in the immortal legacies of the Olubadan, stating that the Olubadan lives eternally in his good deeds and in the memories of everyone touched by the majesty of his essence.

The President prays for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for those mourning this sad loss.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

