PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS NEW NEMA DIRECTOR-GENERAL

March 15, 2024
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Zubaida Umar as the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Mrs. Umar appointment further underlines the President’s avowed commitment to gender inclusion.

The new Director-General of NEMA has over 20 years of work experience in diverse fields, including Human Resources, and Finance and Administration. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and the Institute of Credit Administration.

She holds ACCA certifications in Public Financial Management and Digital & Sustainability Financing.

As Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services at the Federal Mortgage Bank, Mrs. Umar drove the strategy and repositioning of the bank and successfully facilitated the transformation of the institution into a modern, digitized mortgage and financial service provider.

The President expects that the new Director-General will bring the much-needed financial and operational discipline and refashion the agency into a performance-driven and proactive emergency response provider with a focus on prevention and climate change readiness in the execution of its core mandate.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 15, 2024
