PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS EXECUTIVE SECRETARY OF NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR ALMAJIRI EDUCATION AND AIDE ON CHIEFTAINCY MATTERS

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Brigadier-General Lawal Ja’afar Isa (Rtd) as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

The President has also approved the appointment of Alhaji Tijani Hashim Abbas as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Chieftaincy Matters.

General Ja’afar Isa is a respected leader and was Military Administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996, while Alhaji Tijani Hashim Abbas is the Sarkin Sudan Kano.

The President anticipates that the new appointees will bring their vast experience into these important roles, which impact the very core of society, while ensuring that his administration’s drive to guarantee Nigeria’s out-of-school children the most comprehensive education is realized in the superceding interest of the nation’s future.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 15, 2024

