Kano State: TCN Restores Power At Substations After Fire Incident

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has restored power supply to some of the areas taking supply from the transformers affected by the Dan Agundi Substation fire incident in Kano State, North-west Nigeria.

In a statement, TCN states that the electrical Engineering team isolated the transformers impacted by the incident and reconfigured some cables to facilitate power supply to three of the feeders for Kano DisCo customers, while work is ongoing to ensure full restoration to the rest of the feeders soonest.

The incident involving two 60MVA power transformers at the Kano transmission substation, was triggered by a sudden spark from the electrical oil pumping machine used to pump oil back into one of the 60MVA power transformers which had just undergone maintenance in the substation.

Despite TCN’s safety staff’s efforts to extinguish the fire using industrial extinguishers, the fire persisted until it was contained through the collaborative efforts of the Kano fire service, TCN’s safety engineers and security personnel.

TCN says three feeders – Kurna, Buk, and one of the 15MVA power transformers – begin receiving power supply from a 60MVA transformer, enabling Kano DisCo to distribute power to some customers.

The remaining four feeders, namely Zaria, Club, CBN and the second 15MVA power transformer have also resume bulk power supply following repair works on a punctured cable initiated

TCN apologies to affected electricity customers for any inconvenience caused by this regrettable incident and appreciates their patience as efforts are made to ensure complete supply restoration.

TCN has a redundancy of 100MVA transformer fully installed at the substation, which will undergo testing and energization to mitigate any potential bulk supply shortfall to Kano DisCo.

Share this: Facebook

X

