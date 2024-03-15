House on NAFDAC Ban on Sachet

The House of Representatives has asked the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC to lift its ban on the production of alcoholic beverages in sachets and pet bottles, saying the ban was Ill-timed considering socioeconomic realities.

Adopting the report and recommendations of its adhoc committee chaired by Representative Regina Akume at the Committee of the Whole, the House at Thursday’s plenary however advocates strict regulations and more enlightenment campaigns against sale of alcohol in motor parks and under aged consumption.

The House encourages NAFDAC, manufacturers and the general public to nonetheless prepare for a return to the ban on alcoholic beverages in sachets and pet bottles in the future.

Share this: Facebook

X

