FMOH Holds Staff Town Hall Meeting to Strengthen Workforce

Coordinating Minister, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammed Ali Pate has reiterated his commitment to strengthen and sustain the welfare and development of the Ministry’s work force.

The Minister made this statement during the Town Hall Meeting with the Management and Staff of the Ministry recently, in Abuja.

The aim of the meeting according to the Minister was to have a conversation on the challenges and issues facing officers at their work station in the ministry in order to chart a way forward.

In the course of the interface, Pate commended the achievements of the ministry “which would not have been possible if the staff were not hardworking, focused, consistent and dedicated”.

The Town hall meeting had an interactive session where staff had the platform to engage the management in question and constructive answer.

He called on the staff to be more committed in service delivery, noting that the new administration is a listening one and would do everything within its powers and available resources to improve the welfare of staff.

According to him, “I am very grateful that we have the opportunity to lead this ministry with you but it is what you do that will translate the vision and direction into reality for Nigerians and its how you do it with courage, integrity, collaboratively or change the culture of history, that is important …we have what is takes”.

Professor Pate implored the staff to be proactive with ideas and innovations that would move the ministry forward, improve health outcomes, restore the credibility and prestige of the Health Sector.

In the area of unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain Initiative, he asserted that it is a scheme that is time bound (a period of 2 years) and involves cross ministerial collaboration that enable for medical transformation with clear target requiring public – private sector partnership for improved healthcare service outcomes.

Earlier, the Minister of State, FMOH, Dr. Tunji Alausa stated that the ministry is collaborating with health partners and stakeholders to overhaul and transform the healthcare delivery in Nigeria base on President Bola Tinubu’s mandate saying that “we are not where we want to be but things were being seen in the health sector in a much better light now which shows that we are responsible to the citizens of the country. It is not what we are doing alone but what we are doing collectively and the President is giving the health sector maximum support even in approving highest budgetary allocation”.

Expressing appreciation at the level of dedication and commitment of the Ministry’s Union and Staff, the Permanent Secretary said that efforts are made to ensure that the entire staff works together with the Ministers to achieve the mandate of the Ministry.

