FMAFS Minister Dissatisfied Over Delay In Delivery Of 2,000 Tractors

The Minister of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, FMAFS, Senator Abubakar Kyari,CON, has expressed dissatisfaction over delay in delivery of 2, 000 tractors by John Deere and Tata group after signing Memorandum of Understanding in November last year, which was meant to promote and increase Agricultural production and enhance food security in the country.

He stated this during a technical meeting with delegates from John Deere and Tata group on Mechanization at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja recently.

Kyari pointed out that “the President is aware of the meeting today and is waiting for the outcome, and how far we have gone. I have expected to hear that the tractors are on the way and will arrive in Nigeria soon.

“There should be a time limit in order to give ourselves the desired achievement to this business ,we really have to wrap it up and step up as well to ease difficulty because we expected to use it during this dry season to see how effective it is before the wet season comes”, the Minister added.

The purchase of the tractors is aimed at increasing Agricultural products and productivity and promote self-sufficiency in food production.

Kyari also assured that the tractors will get to the small holder farmers in Nigeria at affordable price which the cooperatives will also help to facilitate.

The Minister revealed that Johe Deere is a leading development and manufacturing of agricultural machinery with over 186 years of history with a good brand name that had been at the forefront of agriculture and food production.

He added that John Deere (Asia Private Limited) had the experience and record, noting that the company would train artisans on how to operate the machinery.

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi Sabi, CON, expressed optimism that the tractors once made available will boost farming activities and achieve its aim of ensuring food security.

The Managing Director, John Deere Group, Stephen Gouws, stated that access to finance had been the challenge confronting his organization as regards the supply of the tractors.

Gouws said that efforts were being made to ensure that the tractors where brought into the country soonest adding that their services will also include providing comprehensive support, adequate knowledge, information and technical assistance to Nigeria’s agriculture sector and economy.

Ezekwesiri Charity Chika

