Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
Sports

Champions League Quarter-Final Draw

March 15, 2024
874 Less than a minute

With the UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws set to take place on Friday 15 March 2024.The draws are open, meaning that, for the first time in this campaign, clubs can face teams from their same domestic league.

Arsenal , Man City, Real Madrid , Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund ,PSG Bayern Munich and Barcelona

Paris will take on five-time winners Barcelona

Real Madrid will take on Man City 

 Atlético will play 1997 winners Dortmund.

The Gunners will face six-time winners Bayern.

Semi-final draw:
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)/Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)/Barcelona (ESP)
Arsenal (ENG)/Bayern München (GER) vs Real Madrid (ESP)/Manchester City (ENG)

Source: www.uefa.com

March 15, 2024
874 Less than a minute
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »