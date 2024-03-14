Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Student Loan Bill Passes Second Reading

March 14, 2024
The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill for an act to enact the Student Loans, Access to Higher Education Bill, 2004.

This followed a letter from President Bola Tinubu seeking expeditious consideration of the Executive bill to facilitate the commencement of the Student Loans scheme.

The new bill seeks to repeal the initial Student Loans Act, 2023 and enact the Student Loans, Access to Higher Education Bill, 2004 to establish the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

When passed, the new body will receive, manage and invest funds to provide loans to Nigerians pursuing higher education, vocational training and skills acquisition. The House also adopted a motion calling for the completion of the Calabar–Itu–Ikot Ekpene Expressway.

March 14, 2024
