MPA Management Presents Bus To Union And Decorates CSO To The Minister

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo on behalf of the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, and State Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has presented a 15-seater Toyota Hiace bus to the Union of the Ministry.

The handing over of the bus was performed by the Permanent Ministry to the Chairman of the Joint Union, Comrade Archibong Okon at the Ministry Headquarters in Abuja.

Presenting the bus to the union, the Permanent Secretary stated that the management of the Ministry appreciated the good work of the staff and the positive representation of the Ministry in all activities including sports.

Receiving the bus on behalf of the union, the Chairman, Joint Union, Comrade Archibong Okon thanked the management for the gesture and assured that the staff would continue to cooperate and dedicate themselves to work for effective service delivery to the citizens.

In a related development, the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam has advised his Chief Security Officer, Superintendent of Police, SP Abdul Gafar Bichi to stick to hard work, commitment, and honesty in carrying out his duty.

In his words, “He has been working with me for the past fifteen years till date and I find him to be a promising officer, hardworking and honest in his activities so far”. The Minister stressed.

He stated this during the decoration of the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Minister of Police Affairs, SP Bichi by the Honourable Minister of State, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and the Chairman of Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase in the Headquarters of the Ministry in Abuja.

The Minister of State for Police Affairs pointed out that the story of CSO revolves around dedication to service and patriotism. At the same time, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase appreciated the dedication and commitment of the officer adding that that is what police officers should be known for.

SP Abdul Gafar Bichi was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on June 25, 1994, as a Cadet Inspector and is currently Chief Security Officer to the Minister of Police Affairs and was promoted from Deputy Superintendent to Superintendent of Police (SP) on the 1st November 2023.

Bolaji O. Kazeem

