FG, CAETPC To Collaborate In Infrastructure Investment In The Country

The federal government is poised to synergize with the China Africa Economic and Trade Promotion Council (CAETPC) in the area of agriculture and infrastructure investment in the country.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, made this known yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the representative of the CAEPTC to the Minister, in Abuja.

Senator Bagudu said that China and Nigeria had a lot to learn from each other and together they could grow, considering numerous investment opportunities in Nigeria.

The Minister explained that the Ministry was responsible for bilateral economic relations. According to him, “if we are cooperating in agriculture, its easier for us to get your company invest in infrastructure too”.

Speaking on behalf of CAETPC, Li Zhensheng said that China and Nigeria were complementary with a lot of experience to share in areas of economic potentials and bilateral cooperation.

Zhensheng pointed out that their visit was to share thoughts and exchange promotion of China and Nigeria economic cooperation, agriculture, infrastructure, service industry and the energy sector.

Li Zhensheng added that Nigeria had vast land and they hoped that the cooperation in agriculture could help the country realize the agricultural modernization to push the agricultural sector to the next level.

He also said the council would serve as a bridge between Nigeria and Chinese government for proper project coordination and implementation.

CAETPC is known for business promotion and professional service support for trade cooperation between China and Africa.

Julie Osagie-Jacobs

Director (Information)

