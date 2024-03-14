Builders’ Day: Housing Ministry, NIOB Partners to End Building Collapse

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), have assured that the two parties would work closely to bring an end to the menace of building collapse in the country.

Housing Minister, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa gave this strong assurance when he received the leadership of the NIOB led by its National President, Bldr (Sir) Alderton Ewa Ewa on a visit to his office.

” The Ministry is ready to stop the menace of building collapse across the country. The presence of the Institute is a proof of the importance of collaboration between the government and the builders, in the pursuit of a sustainable development for the government” he said.

He also stated that the stakeholders engagement is a vital ingredient to the policies that the government needs to drive in the housing and urban development, saying that it is in line with the agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Accordingly, the minister took note of all the concerns tabled before him by NIOB and assured of immediate action that will improve the building sector and enhance the quality of housing especially in the urban areas.

Dangiwa stated ” As the Institute is set to mark the annual Builders Day on the 13th March, the pressing issue is to tackle building collapse in the country. It’s an embarrassment to the country where there are professionals such as architects, engineers, planners and surveyors; the building collapse is avoidable”

He explained that the solution to challenging the issue of building collapse is to avoid the use of substandard materials and ensure proper supervision and also certified approvals.

Speaking earlier, the President of the NIOB, Bldr, Alderton Ewa Ewa expressed the Institute’s unwavering commitment to partnering with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in achieving it’s vision and collaborate towards achieving shared goals.

He highlighted some of the key areas for collective action like: Successful implementation of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate, High cost of building materials, Land Availability, Accessible financing and others.

The President also told the minister that the Builders’ Day 2024 event on the 13th of March, is an advocacy against building collapse, creating awareness on the need for stakeholders on building projects to adhere strictly to standards, codes of practice and building regulations.

The high point of the visit was the decoration of the Honourable Minister as a Honorary Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Building

The NIOB, is a professional body for builders and those who are about to be engaged in the building profession.

Badamasi Salisu Haiba

